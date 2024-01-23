10 things to know about Bharat Ratna-awardee former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur

Here are 10 things to know about the two-time former Bihar chief minister:

1. Thakur sowed the seeds for government job reservations for backward classes in the late 1970s by deciding to implement the Mungeri Lal Commission recommendations.

2. Thakur was the Bihar Chief Minister between December 1970 and June 1971 as well as between December 1977 and April 1979. Thakur’s son Ram Nath Thakur is presently a Rajya Sabha MP and General Secretary of Nitish Kumar-led JD(U).

3. Pitaunjhia, the birthplace of Thakur, was renamed Karpuri gram in his honour.

4. Thakur was known as Jan Nayak (hero of the people) for his pro-poor approach and dedication to the cause of the downtrodden.

5. Thakur, who died 35 years ago in 1988 at the age of 64, had entered the world of politics through the independence struggle joining the Quit India agitation.

6. The Jan Nayak Express train that runs between Bihar's Darbhanga and Amritsar, is named after him.

7. Thakur was the mentor of some of Bihar's major politicians, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and current chief minister Nitish Kumar.

8. During his tenure as chief minister, Thakur removed English as a compulsory subject for matriculation examinations.

9. Never to lose an election, he entered Bihar Assembly as a Socialist Party member in 1952 and went on to become Deputy Chief Minister and the first non-Congress socialist Chief Minister of Bihar.

10. He played a prominent role in setting the stage for the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations, which advocated reservation for OBCs in the 1990s.

