<p>New Delhi: Soon after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samrat-choudhary">Samrat Choudhary</a> took oath as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar’s</a> Chief Minister, Jan Suraaj founder <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prashant-kishore">Prashant Kishore</a> once again raised questions about his educational qualifications.</p>.<p>In a sarcastic remark, Kishore said that now that Choudhary has become CM, he should at least clarify when and from where he passed Class 10. Notably, Kishore had repeatedly questioned the academic credentials of BJP leaders, including Choudhary, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.</p>.<p>Kishore made these remarks during his Bihar Navnirman campaign in Purnia on Wednesday, where he launched a sharp attack on the newly appointed Chief Minister.</p>.<p>He alleged that the BJP had named Choudhary as CM “through the backdoor” and claimed that the Bihar government would now be run from Delhi.</p>.<p>He further alleged that the “remote control” of the government would remain in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. According to Kishore, their priority is to boost Gujarat’s development and benefit industrialists there.</p>.<p>Kishore also accused the BJP of betraying the people of Bihar, stating that the election was fought in Nitish Kumar's name, but the Chief Minister’s post ultimately went to a BJP leader.</p>.BJP out to claim its share in Bihar: Kishor on Nitish's exit as CM.<p>He said that if <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> was to be removed within six months, the public should have been informed beforehand.</p>.<p>Calling it a “forced leadership change,” Kishore said that people are still unaware of Choudhary’s educational background and that the BJP has failed to address allegations against him.</p>.<p>He added that the people of Bihar will now judge how Choudhary performs as Chief Minister, especially in fulfilling promises such as creating one crore jobs, stopping migration, and improving education infrastructure in every block.</p>.<p>Kishore, however, termed the formation of the new government as “undemocratic and improper,” urging the new Chief Minister to focus on addressing Bihar’s long-standing issues.</p>