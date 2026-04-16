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'10th pass kab aur kahan se ki?': Prashant Kishore once again attacks Bihar's new CM Samrat Choudhary over educational qualification

Kishore alleged that the BJP had named Choudhary as CM “through the backdoor” and claimed that the Bihar government would now be run from Delhi.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 07:10 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 07:10 IST
India NewsBJPIndia PoliticsBiharPrashant Kishorechief ministersamrat choudhary

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