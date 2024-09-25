15 men in Bihar 'scammed' Zerodha of over Rs 2 crore. Here's how

A stockbroking scam in Bihar's Surat has come to light with the CID filing a case against 15 individuals, The Times of India reported.

The alleged scam involves Zerodha. One individual has been accused of creating fake Demat and trading accounts on the brokerage platform.

The man, a former client associate with Zerodha, opened 432 accounts over two years, the publication reported.

He initially earned commissions for helping people open these accounts, but the company later found out that many were fraudulent.