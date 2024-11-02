Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

15-year-old girl raped in Patna, stepmother among five arrested

According to a police officer, the victim was admitted to the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) where her condition is reported to be stable.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 16:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2024, 16:40 IST
India NewsCrimeBiharrapePatna

Follow us on :

Follow Us