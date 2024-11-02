15-year-old girl raped in Patna, stepmother among five arrested

<p>Patna: A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly forced into flesh trade by her stepmother, was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rape">raped</a> by a man in an apartment in Bihar capital Patna, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The police have arrested five people, including the victim's stepmother and another woman, in connection with the case.</p>.<p>According to a police officer, the victim was admitted to the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) where her condition is reported to be stable.</p>.<p>The victim, a resident of the Shastri Nagar police station area, claimed before the police that her stepmother and another woman pushed her into the flesh trade.</p>.<p>She said that her stepmother sent her to a man's flat in Rajeev Nagar where she was raped by another person on Friday, injuring her. Both the accused were among the arrested.</p>.<p>Later, they admitted her to a private hospital under the Airport police station area.</p>.Girl raped, murdered in Bengal; accused lynched.<p>"Since the accused did not give a satisfactory reply to the police about the injury of the girl, the Airport Police informed the Shastri Nagar Police," Superintendent of Police (Central), Patna, Sweety Sahrawat, said.</p>.<p>The police reached the private hospital and took her to a government medical facility where her condition was stated to be stable.</p>.<p>The victim alleged that on several occasions in the past her stepmother sent her to various places for the illegal act.</p>.<p>Among the accused arrested so far, the role of four were clear.</p>.<p>The police however did not disclose the nature of involvement of the fifth person.</p>.<p>"The police are collecting details about those places where the victim was sent by her stepmother and other people in the past", the SP said.</p>.<p>"Forensic experts have collected all scientific evidence related to the case. Further investigation is on," said Sahrawat. </p>