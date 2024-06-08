16 get life term in Bihar for killing man on suspicion of practising witchcraft

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP), Rajaram Choudhary told reporters after the judgement that, "On Aug 13, 2020, Jagdish Ram was killed by convicts on the suspicion that he was involved in 'witchcraft'. He was attacked with sharp and blunt objects by the convicts."

"On the statement of Ram's wife, a case was registered with the Kutumba police station. In her complaint the deceased's wife gave the name of all 16 accused (now convicted) and she had alleged that her husband was killed on the suspicion of practising witchcraft," said the APP.