2013 Patna serial blasts: High Court commutes 4 convicts' death sentence to 30 years in jail

The explosions took place at the Gandhi Maidan during an election rally addressed by Narendra Modi, who was then the Gujarat chief minister and BJP's prime ministerial candidate.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 September 2024, 09:21 IST

Patna: The Patna High Court on Wednesday commuted the capital punishment awarded to four convicts in the 2013 serial blasts case to 30 years of imprisonment.

A division bench headed by Justice Ashutosh Kumar also upheld the life imprisonment awarded to two other convicts by the Special NIA court.

Published 11 September 2024, 09:21 IST
PatnaBihar NewsPatna High Court

