50 years of Jayaprakash Narayan's call for 'Sampoorna Kranti', tributes paid in Patna

"This is a revolution, friends! We are not here merely to see the Vidhan Sabha dissolved. That is only one milestone on our journey. But we have a long way to go... After 27 years of freedom, people of this country are racked by hunger, rising prices, corruption... oppressed by every kind of injustice... it is a Total Revolution we want, nothing less!" the book quotes from his historic speech.

The movement that began with a call of "Sampoorna Kranti" in Patna, later spread to Delhi, where "JP" also addressed a huge gathering at Ramlila Maidan.