6 dead, 14 hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Saran

The Bihar government recently admitted that more than 150 people have died due to consumption of illicit liquor after prohibition was imposed in the state in April 2016.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 14:05 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 06:44 IST
