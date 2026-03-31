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After Nitish, who? BJP, RSS yet to reach consensus on next Bihar CM

The party is holding deliberations with senior members of the RSS and both the entities are yet to agree on a common name.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 16:44 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 16:44 IST
India NewsNitish KumarBihar

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