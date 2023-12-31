'All India Pregnant Job Agency' to impregnate 'unfortunate' women busted in Bihar; 8 arrested

Cyber fraud reached its zenith in Bihar's Nawada, where cops busted a gang running an agency to impregnate "unfortunate" women who are unable to conceive by offering lucrative cash to men volunteering to do the deed. The gang, operating under the name 'All India Pregnant Job Agency,' openly encouraged men to register, choose a woman of their preference, pay a registration fee, and provide a refundable security deposit depending on the perceived attractiveness of the woman, Times of India reported.

In return, the men were assured of Rs 13 lakh upon a successful pregnancy—a proposition that many found difficult to resist.

Eighteen individuals from the gang have been arrested, while the alleged mastermind, Munna Kumar, is currently on the run.

Modus Operandi

The gang enticed people by offering them the opportunity to earn substantial returns of Rs 13 lakh in exchange for their "service", TOI reported, citing police sources.