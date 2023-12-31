'All India Pregnant Job Agency' to impregnate 'unfortunate' women busted in Bihar; 8 arrested

Cyber fraud reached its zenith in Bihar's Nawada, where cops busted a gang running an agency to impregnate "unfortunate" women who are unable to conceive by offering lucrative cash to men volunteering to do the deed. The gang, operating under the name 'All India Pregnant Job Agency,' openly encouraged men to register, choose a woman of their preference, pay a registration fee, and provide a refundable security deposit depending on the perceived attractiveness of the woman, Times of India reported.
In return, the men were assured of Rs 13 lakh upon a successful pregnancy—a proposition that many found difficult to resist.
Eighteen individuals from the gang have been arrested, while the alleged mastermind, Munna Kumar, is currently on the run.
Modus Operandi
The gang enticed people by offering them the opportunity to earn substantial returns of Rs 13 lakh in exchange for their "service", TOI reported, citing police sources.
To participate, individuals were required to pay a registration fee of Rs 799. The gang's strategy involved contacting people through WhatsApp and requesting their assistance in impregnating "unfortunate" women who were unable to conceive with their partners.
Those willing to "help" were instructed to register by paying the fee. Once registered, they were presented with photos of various women and asked to choose whom they wished to impregnate. Subsequently, they were asked to make a "security deposit" ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000, with the amount varying based on the "attractiveness" of the chosen woman.
The men were promised a "prize money" of Rs 13 lakh upon successful conception. Even in the event of failure, the gang assured a "consolation prize" of Rs 5 lakh, which they claimed would be credited to their bank accounts.
Police have seized nine mobile phones in the case so far, along with two printers and several data sheets from the accused. They stated that the investigation is under way, and more arrests were likely.