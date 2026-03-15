Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

All NDA candidates in Bihar for Rajya Sabha polls will win by huge margins: JD(U)

Six candidates -- five from the ruling NDA and one from the opposition -- are in the fray for five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 05:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 March 2026, 05:11 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaNitish KumarIndia PoliticsBiharNDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us