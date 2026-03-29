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Amid suspense over Bihar CM post, Nitish Kumar likely quit as MLC on March 30

Speculation is also rife that Nitish may not resign as Bihar CM immediately after quitting as MLC.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 14:42 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 14:42 IST
India NewsNitish KumarBihar

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