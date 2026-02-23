Menu
Andhra Police arrests Bihar IG in connection with alleged custodial torture of TDP leader

The case in which he has been named pertains to an alleged incident of 2021 in Guntur district of the southern state, where Naik was then serving as a DIG(CID).
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 10:00 IST
Published 23 February 2026, 10:00 IST
