<p>Workers of the Janata Dal (United) protested their leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/as-nitish-kumar-files-papers-for-rajya-sabha-poll-all-eyes-set-on-next-bihar-cm-3920811">Nitish Kumar</a>'s decision to step down as Bihar Chief Minister by wrecking the party office in Patna. In a now viral video, the workers can be seen breaking the plates arranged for a feast on Thursday. Reports say the incident unfolded prior to the Chief Minister's son <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/who-is-nitish-kumars-son-nishant-tipped-to-be-bihars-new-deputy-cm-3920427">Nishant Kumar</a>'s planned visit to the party office. </p><p>The vandals are among those who are against Nitish resigning as the CM and filing his nominations for Rajya Sabha. </p>.<p>Several members of the JD(U) also staged a protest outside Nitish's residence today demanding he continues as the CM. "We are against Nitish Kumar going to the Rajya Sabha. We want his son Nishant Kumar to go to the Rajya Sabha," party member Rajeev Ranjan Patel said.</p><p>Nitish filed his nominations paper earlier today in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and other leaders. </p>.'We only want to see Nitish Kumar as CM of Bihar': JD(U) members raise slogans amid Rajya Sabha speculations.<p>In a post on X, Nitish said that it was his longstanding desire to become a member of both houses of the Parliament. </p><p>"In keeping with this aspiration, I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time," his post read. </p><p>"I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," he further said. </p><p>Notably, BJP's Choudhary along with Nityanand Rai, Giriraj Singh and Dilip Jaiswal are the frontrunners for the new CM post. </p>