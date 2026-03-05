Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Angry at Nitish's Rajya Sabha move, JD(U) workers break plates, vandalise party office in Patna

Nitish Kumar has said that it was his longstanding desire to become a member of both houses of the Parliament.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 12:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 12:52 IST
Rajya SabhaNitish KumarBiharBihar NewsTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us