Another RJD MLA Bharat Bind sits with ruling side NDA members in Bihar assembly

However, the two Congress MLAs' disqualification has been sought by the party which has called them "traitors".

The RJD has also said it will approach the Speaker seeking disqualification of its turncoats while warning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U) and returned to the NDA only last month, that the BJP was now carrying out the proverbial 'operation lotus' in Bihar.

The BJP has, meanwhile, maintained that it had no role in the defections and MLAs were quitting Congress and RJD out of "disgust with a dynastic leadership".

Following the recent spate of defections, the NDA has come to enjoy the support of 135 MLAs in the 243-member assembly.