Are BJP agents of Pakistan? JDU leader hits back after Bihar's law and order questioned

Kumar also accused BJP leaders of "insulting the democratic land of Bihar" by comparing it with Pakistan, where "democracy does not exist at all".

"PM Modi on August 15 said rating agencies are lauding India for its progress. But I am showing the mirror to them (BJP leaders).

India is worse than Pakistan in terms of press freedom ranking, world happiness index, global hunger index, and global competitiveness index. Also, the law and order you're talking about, in Gallup Law and Order Index in 2021, India’s position is worse than Pakistan," the JD(U) leader said.