Around 3.5 lakh contractual teachers in Bihar get govt employee status; mandatory competency test next

While elaborating on the process of the newly approved policy, Siddharth said, "These exclusive teachers will have to clear competency examinations for continuing the status of a government employee. Clearing competency examination will be mandatory for continuing government employee status. It will soon be decided as to which government agency will conduct the competency examination. For those who don't clear the competency examination, the state government will decide their fate at a later stage. They will get three chances to clear the examination."