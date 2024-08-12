Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

At least 7 killed, 50 injured in stampede at Bihar temple

The incident took place at the Baba Siddhnath Temple in Makhdumpur of Jehanabad district.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 August 2024, 02:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

At least seven people were killed and fifty injured when a stampede took place at the Baba Siddhnath Temple in Makhdumpur of Jehanabad district in Bihar, PTI reported.

The agency reported that the stampede broke out after a fight between a flower seller and people there.

Speaking to ANI, the Jehanabad DM said, "We are monitoring everything and now the situation is under control."

The SDO there, meanwhile, added "All the arrangements were tight, we are taking stock of the situation and then will further inform you about this."

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 August 2024, 02:32 IST
India NewsBiharstampede

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT