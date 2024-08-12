At least 7 killed, 50 injured in stampede at Bihar temple

At least seven people were killed and fifty injured when a stampede took place at the Baba Siddhnath Temple in Makhdumpur of Jehanabad district in Bihar, PTI reported.
The agency reported that the stampede broke out after a fight between a flower seller and people there.
Speaking to ANI, the Jehanabad DM said, "We are monitoring everything and now the situation is under control."
The SDO there, meanwhile, added "All the arrangements were tight, we are taking stock of the situation and then will further inform you about this."
Published 12 August 2024, 02:32 IST