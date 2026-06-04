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Bihar hospital fire kills 5, CM Samrat Choudhary announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

It is believed the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Prasad Hospital in the wee hours of Thursday.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 12:20 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 12:20 IST
India NewsFire AccidentBiharPatna

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