Bihar hospital fire kills 5, CM Samrat Choudhary announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

<p>Patna: At least five persons died and 20 others were severely injured in a major fire incident at a private hospital in Muzaffarpur today. The death toll is likely to increase.</p><p>Though the exact reason behind the fire has not been officially stated, but it is believed the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Prasad Hospital in the wee hours of Thursday.</p><p>The incident comes close on the heels of a massive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fire">fire</a> incident in New Delhi’s Malviya Nagar hotel where 21 people died on June 3.</p><p>Sources in Muzaffarpur said there were 24 patients admitted in the hospital out of which 13 were in the ICU, which was on the fifth floor of the building.</p>.Till death do us part: African couple found dead in each other's arms in Delhi hotel fire.<p>“I was admitted in the ICU. At around 3.30 am, I saw smoke billowing out of the window. I removed my oxygen mask and rushed out of the ICU and informed the guard about the fire,” said 93-year old Radha Devi, who miraculously escaped unhurt.</p><p>“At around 3.55 am, we received an emergency call and a fire brigade team was immediately rushed to the site. Many of the patients were evacuated and shifted to nearby hospitals,” said the fire officer R N Pandey. He added that it took hours to control the blaze which gutted the hospital.</p><p>District Magistrate of Muzaffarpur, Subrat Kumar Sen, who visited the site, said the statements of the family members of the patients admitted in the hospital have been recorded. “After the inquiry, we will take suitable action against those found guilty,” said the DM.</p><p>Meanwhile, those who died in the Muzaffarpur hospital on Thursday were identified as Geeta Devi, Chanchala Verma, Uday Kumar, Sashank Kumar and Krishnanadan Singh. </p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samrat-choudhary">Samrat Choudhary</a>, who has expressed grief and sorrow over the incident, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.</p><p>Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar, who is son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, evaded queries related to the death in the hospital. </p>