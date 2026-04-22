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Ban on mobile phone use by teachers during class hours in Bihar’s Madhubani

A video of the officer instructing school teachers to stop using mobile phones and to focus on teaching during school hours is making rounds online.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 05:28 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 05:28 IST
India NewsBiharschoolmobile phoneteacher

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