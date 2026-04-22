<p>District Magistrate Anand Sharma has announced a ban on mobile phone usage during class hours in Madhubani district, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bihar-india">Bihar</a>, stating that violators to face action under the BNS.</p><p>A video of the officer instructing school teachers to stop using mobile phones and to focus on teaching during school hours is making rounds online.</p>.<p>Under the 2013-batch IAS officer, the district administration had organised a ‘Census Festival’ on Tuesday, aimed at ensuring "100 percent self enumeration" in the district, which shares its borders with Nepal.</p><p>During the event, Sharma announced a couple of measures directed at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/school">school </a>administrations in the district.</p>.School bell to alert students to drink water every hour in new measures against heat in Delhi.<p>Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said, "It is essential that teachers devote class hours to imparting education and shun the use of mobile phones. To this end, Section 163 has been imposed in the entire district. Use of mobile phones during class hours shall be treated as violation of the section."</p><p>For the uninformed, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), empowers district authorities to issue orders to prevent public nuisance or danger to human life.</p><p>Sharma also said that in view of “lack of adequate space” in many school buildings, classes will be held in two shifts. Students of Classes 1-8 will be taught in the first shift from 6.30 am to 11.30 am, and those in Classes 9-12 from noon to 5 pm.</p>