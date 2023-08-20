Home
Homeindiabihar

Miscreants open fire outside restaurant in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Four persons on motorcycles reportedly fired several rounds late on Saturday when a birthday party was being held at the restaurant, police said.
Last Updated 20 August 2023, 16:56 IST

Unidentified miscreants opened fire outside a restaurant at Bhagwanpur Rewa Road area in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, police said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

Four persons on motorcycles reportedly fired several rounds late on Saturday when a birthday party was being held at the restaurant, police said.

“We are are analysing the CCTV footage and will soon nab the accused. Prima facie, it appears that the firing was meant to scare people inside the restaurant,” SP, City (Muzaffarpur), Arvind Pratap Singh told reporters.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

(Published 20 August 2023, 16:56 IST)
India News Crime Bihar

