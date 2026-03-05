<p>RJD leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejashwi-yadav">Tejashwi Yadav</a> on Thursday said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a>'s decision to enter the Rajya Sabha was a "betrayal" of the people's mandate.</p>.<p>He alleged that the BJP has always been opposed to Dalits and OBCs, and with Kumar leaving the CM's post, it will seek to implement its agenda in the socialist stronghold.</p>.<p>Yadav said, "The BJP has done a Maharashtra in Bihar. We have been saying from the very beginning that the BJP will not let Nitish Kumar remain the chief minister after the elections. This is exactly what has happened. This development is against the mandate of the people and amounts to a betrayal of it."</p>.Huge betrayal of people's mandate: Congress on Nitish's move to Rajya Sabha.<p><strong>BJP hijacked Kumar</strong></p><p>Yadav alleged that the reason the veteran leader was now moving to the Rajya Sabha is because the the BJP had "hijacked" Kumar.</p><p>He said, "BJP is against OBCs and Dalits. They never want a leader from these communities to occupy the top post. They want a chief minister who will function like a rubber stamp for the top BJP leadership."</p>.<p>"I had said -- 'Nitish ji ko ghoda toh chadhaya hai dulha banake, lekin phera kisi aur ke saath dila raha hai' (They made Nitish Kumar mount the horse like a groom, but are getting someone else to take the wedding vows)."</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>