Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi resumes Yatra with roadshow in Bihar

Locals queued up on both sides of the road and watched the procession.

The Congress' Yatra was underway at a time when the party was left high and dry with former ally Nitish Kumar, the Bihar chief minister, making a return to the BJP-led NDA.

The Congress' had shared power with Kumar's JD(U) in Bihar till he did a volte-face.

According to Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Gandhi will return to the state a few days later via Jharkhand.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which started in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, while passing through 110 districts in 15 states, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.