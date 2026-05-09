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Bihar: 5,000 booked, 4 held after teaching job aspirants protest delay in notifying recruitment exam

Police said traffic movement in several parts of the state capital remained disrupted for a considerable period, prompting the registration of the case.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 16:52 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 16:52 IST
India NewsprotestBihar

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