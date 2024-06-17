Bihar: 9 people booked for holding young women captive, sexually assaulting them over months

Muzaffarpur: A case was filed against nine people in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district for allegedly holding several young women captive for months and sexually assaulting them on the pretext of providing them with jobs, police said.

The accused persons were associated with a forged marketing firm, they said.

"All the nine accused are absconding, and police have launched a hunt to nab them. The case was registered following the direction of a court," said deputy SP Vinita Sinha.