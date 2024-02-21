Bihar assembly: Nitish seen engaged in shouting match with opposition MLAs

In response to chants of 'mukhyamantri murdabad (down with the CM),' a visibly irritated Kumar retorted, "Keep shouting 'murdabad' against me. I will say 'zindabad' to you. But remember, in the next elections most of you will fail to get re-elected. You may then spend your time making noise in your constituencies."

The JD(U) president, who last month returned to the BJP-led NDA, snapping ties with the Mahagathbandhan helmed by RJD, said, "Our government has done so much. But you people indulged in wrongdoings whenever you shared power. I am going to set everything right."

Kumar, who had a day ago ordered that school timing be changed to 10 am to 4 pm instead of 9 am to 5 pm fixed by the education department earlier, also took exception to demands for removal of additional chief secretary K K Pathak.