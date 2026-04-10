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Bihar assembly receives another bomb threat, search underway

The assembly had received a similar threat on March 13, which, however, turned out to be a hoax.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 09:55 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 09:55 IST
India NewsBiharBomb threatBihar Assembly

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