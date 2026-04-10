Bihar assembly receives another bomb threat, search underway

<p>Patna: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/posters-declaring-samrat-choudhary-as-new-bihar-cm-put-up-outside-patna-bjp-office-as-nitish-heads-to-delhi-3961842">Bihar </a>Legislative Assembly on Friday received a bomb threat through email, police said.</p><p>Speaking to PTI, Sachiwalay-1 Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anu Kumari said, "We received information that an email containing bomb threat was received by Bihar Legislative Assembly officials. Police are thoroughly inspecting the premises."</p>.Bomb threat to Delhi Assembly triggers massive security drill.<p>Bomb and dog squad teams have been deployed, and an intensive search is underway, she said.</p><p>The assembly had received a similar threat on March 13, which, however, turned out to be a hoax.</p>