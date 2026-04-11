<p>Patna: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a> government on Saturday announced a complete ban on private practice by doctors employed in government hospitals.</p>.<p>According to a notification issued by the state <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/health-department">Health Department</a>, the decision was taken under the state's flagship programme 'Saat Nischay-3' (seven resolves) for the 2025-30 period.</p>.<p>"Under the resolution 'accessible health, secure life', the state has decided to prohibit private practice by government doctors," the notification said.</p>.<p>The department will issue separate guidelines regarding compensation through a non-practising allowance (NPA) for government doctors, subject to approval by the competent authority, it added.</p>.Bihar man sought money from foreign agency for threatening PM's security, arrested: Police.<p>The provision will apply to all government doctors and faculty members in state-run hospitals.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier indicated that such a policy would soon be introduced.</p>.<p>Addressing a gathering during his ‘Samriddhi Yatra’ in West Champaran district in January, Kumar had said the government would bring a new policy aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure and curbing private practice by government doctors.</p>