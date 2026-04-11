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Bihar bans private practice by govt doctors

The provision will apply to all government doctors and faculty members in state-run hospitals.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 15:37 IST
India NewsBiharHospitalprivate doctors

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