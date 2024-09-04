Bihar BJP MP gets threatening message from gangster

Singh said, "The sender identified himself as Vinod Rathore, whose gang has been targeting me for some time".

The sender had demanded, in the message, Rs 10 lakh, besides the intervention of the MP for "the release of my brother Dinesh Rathore", the MP claimed.

Singh added that he received the message on the August 27 afternoon, shortly after he did not pick up an incoming call from the same number and claimed that the sender wrote, "It is the last warning..... if you do not do as directed, we will bump you off at any spot in the district, by launching a fusillade of bullets, grenades and bombs".

Meanwhile, the Araria police said in a statement that it has made adequate security arrangements for the MP in view of the complaint, and registered an FIR under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.