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Bihar Cabinet to be expanded after Assembly polls' counting of votes

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is presently holding 29 portfolios, including the Home, which he was holding as Deputy CM in the previous Nitish Kumar regime.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 07:17 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 07:17 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharcabinet expansionassembly elections 2026samrat choudhary

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