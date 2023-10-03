Bihar Caste Survey in numbers: Yadavs lead with 14.26%, Bhaskars count only 37 members

If Yadavs counted the highest at 1.86 crore in the Bihar caste survey, the lowest count was for the caste Bhaskar, which has just 37 members.

An analysis of the data showed that 26 out of around 215 castes counted in the survey had less than 1,000 members, while 17 had less than 500 members.

Other than the Yadavs, who counted 1.86 crore (14.26 per cent), not a single caste in Bihar has more than one crore members. The closest were Chamars who counted 68.69 lakh or 5.25 per cent of the total population of 13.07 crore.