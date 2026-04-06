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Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to chair last Cabinet meeting on April 8

According to ruling party sources, Nitish is likely to return to Patna on April 11 and may tender his resignation as the longest serving Chief Minister of Bihar on April 12.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 10:29 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBiharJD(U)Bihar News

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