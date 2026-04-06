<p>Patna: The suspense over continuation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> as the Bihar Chief Minister seems to be apparently over. The JD (U) president, who was elected as Rajya Sabha member on March 16, will possibly chair his last Cabinet meeting in Patna on April 8, before leaving for New Delhi on April 9.</p><p>In the national capital, Nitish is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where he will hold confabulations about his possible successor as Bihar CM.</p>.Longest-serving CM Nitish Kumar resigns from Bihar Legislative Council.<p>Nitish, who has become a member of the Rajya Sabha for the first time in his 40-year-long political career, will take his oath as RS member on April 10. This will also give him the rare distinction of serving as a member of all the four Houses: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council.</p><p>According to ruling party sources, Nitish is likely to return to Patna on April 11 and may tender his resignation as the longest serving Chief Minister of Bihar on April 12.</p>.Nitish Kumar's son Nishant officially joins JD(U) .<p>“This will open the roads for the BJP which has so far not been able to have its own Chief Minister in this part of the Hindi heartland – Bihar, where it has been in power for more than two decades, but had to remain content with the post of Deputy CM, despite emerging as the single largest party,” said the ruling party source.</p><p>He refused to guess on who will replace Nitish as Modi-Shah combine has been adept at giving surprises at the last minute – be it Delhi, Rajasthan, MP or Odisha. </p><p>“But this is Bihar. You cannot experiment much. You cannot have a newbie or a first term MLA as the CM. If you have to replace Nitish, you've to have someone of his stature and, more importantly, from his (Nitish) community (Kurmi-Kushwaha, the second largest OBC group after Yadavs). Besides, If Nitish ji has some say in finding his successor, he may suggest his deputy Samrat Choudhary (a Kushwaha) who is in the good books of Amit Shah as well as Nitish,” said the veteran leader.</p>