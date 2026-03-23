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Bihar class 12 board results for 2025-26 out, girls dominate toppers' list

A total of 26 students made it to the toppers list, of which 19 are girls and 7 are boys.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 11:37 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 11:37 IST
India NewsBiharClass 12 examsBoard examsExam results

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