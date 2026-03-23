<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bihar-india">Bihar</a> School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 12 (Intermediate) examination results for academic year 2025-26 on Monday (March 23), with an overall pass percentage of 85.19 per cent.</p><p>Announcing the results at a press conference, Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar said this marks the eighth consecutive year that the state has declared intermediate results ahead of other boards.</p><p>A total of 13.04 lakh students appeared for the examination this year, as per <em>PTI. </em></p><p><strong>Girls outperform boys</strong></p><p>Girls have once again outperformed boys in the intermediate examination, continuing a consistent trend in recent years. The pass percentage among girls stood at 86.23 per cent, higher than 84.09 per cent recorded by boys. </p><p>This lead was reflected across all three streams. In the Arts stream, 84.53 per cent of girls cleared the exam compared to 79.78 per cent of boys. Similarly, in Commerce, girls achieved a pass percentage of 94.31 per cent, surpassing boys who recorded 92.45 per cent. </p><p>In the Science stream too, girls edged ahead with 88.79 per cent, slightly higher than 86.56 per cent among boys, indicating a strong overall performance by female students across disciplines.</p>.CBSE Class 10 two-board exam system explained: Who can reappear, rules, more.<p><strong>Toppers list announced</strong></p><p>The board also released the list of toppers across Science, Arts and Commerce streams. A total of 26 students made it to the toppers list, of which 19 are girls and 7 are boys.</p><ul><li><p>Science topper: Aditya Prakash Aman (96.20 per cent)</p></li><li><p>Arts topper: Nishu Kumari (95.80 per cent)</p></li><li><p>Commerce topper: Aditi Kumari (96.00 per cent)</p></li></ul><p>“While a boy has topped the examination in the science stream, toppers in the arts and commerce streams are female students," the minister said.</p><p>According to the minister, the evaluation process was completed within 25 days using technology, ensuring a fair and transparent assessment process.</p><p><strong>How to check results</strong></p><p>Students can access their results through the official websites: <em><ins><a href="http://interbiharboard.com/">interbiharboard.com</a></ins>,</em> or <em><ins><a href="http://bsebexam.com/">bsebexam.com</a></ins>.</em></p><p>Eligible candidates can follow these steps to check:</p><ul><li><p>Click on “BSEB Intermediate Result 2026”</p></li><li><p>Enter roll code and roll number</p></li><li><p>Submit to view and download the marksheet</p> </li></ul><p>Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy while checking results.</p>