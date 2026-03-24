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Bihar CM Nitish Kumar elected JD (U) president unopposed

The Bihar CM was already serving as the party's president since Lalan Singh resigned from the post ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in December 2023.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 12:22 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 12:22 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNitish KumarJD (U)

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