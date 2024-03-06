Bihar CM Nitish Kumar goes on week-long vacation, UK visit on the cards

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday left for a nearly week-long vacation, during which he will spend a few days abroad, sources close to him said.

The JD(U) president, who excused himself from attending a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Champaran district, boarded his Delhi flight in the evening.

Kumar, accompanied by former cabinet colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, is likely to leave for the United Kingdom on Thursday.