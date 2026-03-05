<p>Bihar Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Nitish%20Kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> is likely to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls in Patna on Thursday, according to reports, indicating the state may get a new CM.</p>.<p>The JD(U) president will file his nomination alongside BJP national president Nitin Nabin in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, they said.</p>.<p>"JD(U) president Nitish Kumar and BJP national president Nitin Nabin will file their nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday. Home Minister Amit Shah will remain present on the occasion," a source in the NDA told PTI.</p>.Nitish Kumar going 'national'? Bihar buzzes with new BJP CM chatter amid upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.<p>Asked if Kumar will also resign as Bihar chief minister, the source said it will happen in due course of time.</p>