'Have severed ties with Grand Alliance': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar submits his resignation to Governor

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Sunday resigned as Bihar Chief Minister after holding a party meet in Patna, paving the way for his return to the BJP-led NDA fold.

Kumar resigned after chairing a meeting of JD(U) MLAs at his official residence. He also reportedly addressed the party workers at the meet.

Speaking to reporters, Nitish said he has submitted his resignation to the Bihar Governor and severed all ties with with the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) in the state.

"Will leave the earlier alliance and form a new alliance," Kumar said, after resigning as the Bihar CM.

Following the meeting, he visited the Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

He is now likely to stake claim to form a new government with the BJP's support, according to reports.

More details to follow...

(With PTI inputs)