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Bihar CM orders smaller cavalcade, proposes 'no vehicle day' once a week in fuel-saving push

Choudhary said the state government has proposed several steps aimed at reducing fuel consumption, including promotion of work-from-home practices and observing a "no vehicle day" once a week.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 09:38 IST
India NewsBihar Newssamrat choudhary

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