<p>Bihar Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Samrat%20Choudhary">Samrat Choudhary</a> on Wednesday announced a series of austerity and fuel-conservation measures, including reducing the number of vehicles in his official cavalcade, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to curb the use of petrol and diesel.</p>.<p>Sharing the decisions on social media, Choudhary said the state government has proposed several steps aimed at reducing fuel consumption, including promotion of work-from-home practices and observing a "no vehicle day" once a week.</p>.<p>"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for reducing the use of petrol and diesel. Accordingly, several important decisions have been taken. These include minimising the number of vehicles in the Chief Minister's cavalcade," he said.</p>.<p>Choudhary, who last month became the first BJP leader to head a government in the state, also appealed to ministers, municipal corporation chairpersons and other public representatives to avoid using additional escort vehicles while attending public programmes.</p>.<p>He urged people to make greater use of public transport such as buses, metro services and auto-rickshaws.</p>.<p>To minimise travel requirements, all state departments have been directed to hold meetings through video conferencing, while offices have been advised to encourage work-from-home arrangements wherever possible, he said.</p>.<p>Choudhary also appealed to people to voluntarily observe a "no vehicle day" once every week.</p>.<p>In another measure, the chief minister said directions have been issued to minimise the use of palm oil in canteens at government offices.</p>.<p>PM Modi recently called for austerity and fuel-saving measures, warning that the ongoing military conflict in West Asia could trigger a crisis "bigger than the global COVID pandemic".</p>