Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary walks to secretariat from official residence after PM Modi's austerity appeal

<p>Bihar Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samrat-choudhary">Samrat Choudhary</a>, along with the other senior officials, travelled from the Lok Sewak Awas (CM’s official residence) to the nearby cabinet secretariat on foot in Patna on Friday. This move came after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for cutting down fuel consumption and spending more wisely in view of the West Asia crisis.</p>.<p>The chief minister had also ordered a slash in the size of his cavalcade, prompting cabinet colleagues to follow suit, earlier.</p>.West Asia Crisis | Andhra Pradesh cabinet announces voluntary austerity measures, urges citizens to reduce fuel use .<p>Choudhary, who became the first BJP leader to head a government in Bihar last month, had also said that his government is planning several steps to reduce the use of fuel, including promoting work-from-home and observing a ‘no vehicle day’ once a week.</p>.<p>Moreover, to minimise travel requirements, he had said all state government departments have been directed to hold meetings through video-conferencing.</p>.BJP removes MP leader over ‘gross indiscipline’ after rally with hundreds of vehicles ignored PM Modi’s austerity appeal.<p>Choudhary had also said directions have been issued to cut down the use of palm oil in canteens at government offices.</p>.<p>Emphasising that the Centre was trying to shield people from the adverse impact of the conflict in West Asia, the PM had on May 10 called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to strengthen the economy. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>