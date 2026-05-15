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Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary walks to secretariat from official residence after PM Modi's austerity appeal

To minimise travel requirements, Samrat Choudhary had said all state government departments have been directed to hold meetings through video-conferencing.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 09:30 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 09:30 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiBiharsamrat choudhary

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