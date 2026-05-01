<p>Kannauj: Praveen Singh Kushwaha, a Congress leader from Bhagalpur, Bihar, died in a road accident near Kannauj on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>Kushwaha's car crashed into a roadside pillar around 12:30 pm near Ranwa as the driver reportedly fell asleep while driving. Three others were injured in the accident, one of whom is reported to be in critical condition, they said.</p>.<p>Talgram SHO Vinay said the vehicle was badly damaged as the impact of the collision was very severe.</p>.<p>Kushwaha, 52, was the Congress president of Bhagalpur district. He was travelling with his sister-in-law, Sapna (23), and Vibhu Aryan (20) from Delhi to Patna.</p>.50 Bihar kids rescued from being trafficked in Bangarpet.<p>According to police, Sapna sustained critical injuries, while the driver, Vinod Mandal (40), and Vibhu Aryan suffered minor injuries. Kushwaha's body has been sent to the Tirwa Medical College.</p>.<p>Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed deep condolences over Kushwaha's death.</p>.<p>In a social media post, he said, "The news of the untimely demise of Bhagalpur District Congress President and senior Congress leader, Vakil Singh Kushwaha ji, in a road accident is extremely distressing." Gandhi said Kushwaha's dedication to the organisation and his commitment to public service will always be remembered.</p>.<p>"I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and well-wishers. I stand in solidarity with them during this hour of grief," he added. </p>