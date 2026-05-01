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Bihar Congress leader Praveen Singh Kushwaha killed in road accident near Kannauj

Kushwaha's car crashed into a roadside pillar around 12:30 pm near Ranwa as the driver reportedly fell asleep while driving.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 18:08 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 18:08 IST
India NewsAccidentBihar

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