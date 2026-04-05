<p>Patna: More trouble seems to be in store for suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dsp">DSP</a>) Gautam Kumar who is facing a Rs 80-crore Disproportionate Assets (DA) case. </p><p>The officials of the Economic Offence Unit (EOU), which raided Kishanganj, the place where he was posted last, stumbled upon evidences that he had invested his money in the name of his maid Paro, alias Puja, too, besides his wife Ruby Kashyap and a girl friend, with whom he reportedly has a child.</p><p>A three-member EOU team, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Indra Prakash, which had gone to Kishnaganj in eastern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar </a>(which also shares its border with Silliguri in West Bengal), found during its investigation that Paro, the maid, used to come for domestic work in a Thar.</p>.Bihar hooch tragedy toll rises to six as one more person dies.<p>The DSP, posted as SDPO (sub-divisional police officer) in Kishanganj had purchased plots in the name of his maid, besides gifting her a bullet motorcycle. It is suspected that the top cop had illicit relationship with his maid as well, besides his girlfriend in whose name he had purchased seven plots.</p><p>“The investigation so far has revealed that the SDPO had purchased 16 plots worth several crores in the name of his wife Ruby, his girlfriend, his mother-in-law Poonam Devi and son Siddhartha Gautam. The SDPO had three SUVs including one in the name of his mother-in-law, besides a truck in the name of his girlfriend,” said a source in the EOU.</p><p>The SDPO, who has been suspended following registration of DA case against him, may also face money laundering case as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also likely to probe his investment worth crores in Bihar, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Nepal. The EOU officials, which raided Kishanganj, could not trace the SDPO’s maid Paro, who is originally from neighbouring Bengal, but has gone underground ever since the corruption case came to light.</p><p>Notably, Gautam Kumar joined Bihar police as an inspector in 1994 and was promoted as DSP in due course of time.</p><p>“An EOU team is in Kishanganj for investigation into the SDPO’s DA case. More skeletons will tumble out in the next few days which will help us make a list of his benami investments in Bihar, Bengal, Nepal and Uttar Pradesh,” said the Additional Director General (ADG) of Economic Offences Unit (EOU), Nayyar Hasnain Khan.</p>