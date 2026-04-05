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Bihar DSP's maid commuted to work in Thar; EOU probes Rs 80-cr disproportionate assets case

The DSP, posted as SDPO (sub-divisional police officer) in Kishanganj had purchased plots in the name of his maid, besides gifting her a bullet motorcycle.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 13:45 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 13:45 IST
India NewsCrimeBiharDisproportionate Assets

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