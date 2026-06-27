Bihar: Ex-JD(U) president RCP Singh meets Nitish Kumar, fuels rapprochement chatter

<p>Patna: Four years after quitting the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jdu">JD(U)</a>, R C P Singh on Saturday called on party supremo Nitish Kumar, asserting that their "relation is intact" and that "when a meeting takes place, a new inning begins".</p>.<p>The former JD(U) president, who quit the party in 2022 following allegations of trying to engineer a split within its ranks, met the former chief minister at his 7, Circular Road, residence here.</p>.'Respect for Nitish Kumar unchanged': Veteran KC Tyagi quits JDU after longstanding friction.<p>The bureaucrat-turned-politician told <em>PTI</em> Videos that his association with Kumar had been "25 years long" and claimed that Kumar's "body language suggested that he was happy to see me".</p>.<p>"I met Nitish Babu after more than four years. It was a pleasant meeting, and we had a cordial conversation. After all, I have worked with him for more than 25 years. Our relation is intact," Singh told <em>PTI</em> Videos.</p>.<p>"When a meeting takes place, a new inning begins,” he said, adding that he will meet the JD(U) chief again in the future.</p>.<p>JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, however, frowned upon speculations that Singh could return to the party.</p>.<p>"Our party had a very bitter experience with him. His activities in the party reflected a well-planned strategy to plunge it into the abyss. He had brought our number in the Bihar assembly to as low as 43. How low will he take us now?" he told <em>PTI</em> Videos.</p>.<p>He was alluding to the party’s dismal performance in the 2020 assembly elections when JD(U) could secure only 43 seats in the 243-seat assembly, remaining a distant third, followed by the RJD's 75 and the BJP's 74 seats.</p>.<p>Neeraj Kumar said he doesn't trust Singh and alleged that the former JD(U) leader described Nitish Kumar as "unworthy of remaining active" in politics during the assembly elections.</p>.<p>Hailing from Nalanda district, to which his patron also belongs, Singh was an Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer who impressed Kumar when the latter was the Railway Minister, and he was on central deputation.</p>.<p>Upon becoming the chief minister of Bihar, Kumar appointed Singh as his principal secretary, a post he held till 2010, before taking voluntary retirement and joining the JD(U).</p>.<p>Popularly known as "RCP", Singh had a meteoric rise in the JD(U) and became its national president in 2020, even though his performance as the national general secretary (organisation) in the assembly polls was called into question when the party put up its worst-ever performance.</p>.<p>His acceptance of a Union cabinet berth in 2021 caused him to run afoul of Nitish Kumar, who was opposed to the JD(U) getting a "token representation" in the council of ministers.</p>.<p>Kumar denied Singh a third consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha in 2022, and the latter resigned from his ministerial berth, sensing the displeasure of his benefactor. By the time, however, detractors were openly gunning for Singh, alleging that he was trying to engineer a split in the JD(U) at the BJP's instance.</p>.Suryansh Shedge named as Nitish Kumar Reddy's replacement for India's T20I series against England, Ireland .<p>Accordingly, Singh quit the JD(U) around the time the party broke up with the BJP and cobbled an alliance with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan to retain power.</p>.<p>Singh went on to join the BJP. But when the JD(U) returned to the NDA in 2024, he floated his own outfit, Aap Sabki Awaz, which was merged with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party ahead of last year's assembly polls. </p>