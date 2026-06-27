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Bihar: Ex-JD(U) president RCP Singh meets Nitish Kumar, fuels rapprochement chatter

The bureaucrat-turned-politician told that his association with Kumar had been "25 years long" and claimed that Kumar's "body language suggested that he was happy to see me".
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 10:10 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 10:10 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNitish KumarJD(U)RCP Singh

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