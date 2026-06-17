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Bihar facing crimes, inflation since Nitish Kumar was 'pushed out of power', BJP does not have mandate: RJD

There is no such thing as government in Bihar. People gave a mandate to Nitish Kumar in the 2025 assembly elections, but he was pushed out of power by the BJP, Manoj Kumar Jha said
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 13:48 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 13:48 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharRJDsamrat choudhary

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