Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

'Suicide' note of Bihar female cop alleges harassment by seniors

She was on duty when the incident happened around 10 pm on Wednesday. Other officials noticed her body hanging from the ceiling, and they immediately informed seniors.
Last Updated 14 September 2023, 09:36 IST

Follow Us

A 30-year-old constable was found dead in her office in Bihar's Samastipur district, police said on Thursday.

Archana Kumari was posted at the district police headquarters. Her husband Suman Kumar, also a police constable, was placed under suspension for alleged dereliction of duty, they said.

A suicide note was found in which Kumari alleged that she and her husband were being harassed by their seniors, police said.

"She was on duty when the incident happened around 10 pm on Wednesday. Other officials noticed her body hanging from the ceiling, and they immediately informed seniors. She was taken to the government hospital, where she was declared dead," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Amit Kumar said.

Her body was sent for post-mortem examination, and all angles are being examined, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 September 2023, 09:36 IST)
India NewsSuicideBihar

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT