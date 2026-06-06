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Bihar fire deaths: Registration of Muzaffarpur private hospital suspended

Five deaths occurred on Thursday when smoke filled the ICU after a short circuit, and the staff allegedly ran away, leaving the patients in the lurch.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 08:28 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 08:28 IST
India NewsFireBiharHospitalregistration

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