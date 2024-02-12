Bihar Floor Test: How the numbers stack up against Nitish

Bihar's newly-elected Chief Minster Nitish Kumar will be facing a floor test today in the Bihar Assembly to prove that it has the majority MLAs' support after he switched to the NDA leaving out the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

The new government in the state is led by the coalition of CM Nitish's JD(U), BJP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha.

The total strength in the Bihar Assembly is 243 with the majority mark being 122. The NDA has a majority of 128 seats, with the BJP having 78, JD(U) having 45, Hindustani Awam Morcha having 4 and an Independent MLA Sumit Singh.

The Opposition holds 114 seats with the RJD having 79, Congress having 19, CPI(L) having 12, CPI(M) having 2 and CPI having 2. AIMIM also has one seat in the Bihar Assembly.

CM Nitish is bound to smoothly sail out the storm with the support of 128 MLAs crossing the majority mark whereas the Opposition is 8 seats short of the majority mark.

The NDA, RJD have been camping at the former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's residence for the past 2 days.

According to the publications, the BJP shifted its MLAs to the Maha Bodhi resort in Bodhi Gaya before the floor test with the party claiming that the MLAs have been sent for some training with no poaching from the Opposition.

Back-to-back meetings have been held by the ruling as well as the Opposition before the floor test.

Heavy security has been deployed outside Tejashwi Yadav's residence after BJP alleged 'kidnapping of MLAs'.