Bihar government can't provide free electricity to power consumers: Energy Minister

On the installation of smart prepaid electric meters in the state, the minister said, "Around 50 lakh smart prepaid electric meters have already been installed in the state... the installation process of the smart electric meters across the state will be completed by 2025."

The department has already come out with several rebate schemes for those consumers who have already installed smart prepaid power meters at their premises. Rebate is given if consumers recharge their meters (of more than Rs 2,000) in advance, he said.