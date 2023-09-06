Bihar government to install call blocking system in 15 prisons

"Based on the assessment of all TSPs, adjustment of antennas/optimization work has been completed. After optimization in the vicinity of the prisons, DoT noticed that there is still availability of signals and possibilities of unauthorized communication in prison premises. To stop unauthorized communication in prison premises and as per the DoT suggestions, the department decided to install T-HCBS in 15 jails," reads the note, a copy of which is in the possession of PTI.