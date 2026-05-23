<p>Patna: The Bihar government on Saturday announced free travel on state-run buses for all students appearing for the NEET UG re-examination, scheduled for June 21.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said, “For the convenience of all examinees appearing in the NEET examination in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/Bihar">Bihar</a>, travel will be free on all government buses of the state.” </p>.<p>The chief minister did not mention whether the free bus travel facility will be available only on the examination day or for the period up to the test day.</p>.<p>The district administrations, all temples and non-governmental organisations are requested to cooperate with the authorities in arranging drinking water and 'sattu', a type of flour made up of dry-roasted and ground pulses and cereals, for examinees and their parents at bus stands, railway stations, and other major locations, the CM said.</p>.<p>The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently announced June 21 as the date for the re-examination of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET</a> UG 2026.</p>.<p>Earlier, the exam, which was held on May 3, was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak, and the Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating the matter. </p>