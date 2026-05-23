Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Bihar govt announces free bus travel for students appearing for NEET re-examination

The chief minister did not mention whether the free bus travel facility will be available only on the examination day or for the period up to the test day.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 05:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 May 2026, 05:39 IST
India NewsBiharBusNEET Exam

Follow us on :

Follow Us