<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a> government directed all state government employees to undertake mandatory visits to tourist destinations across the state every three months with their families and submit reports on how to promote them, officials informed on Tuesday.</p><p>The travel is to be scheduled over Fridays and Saturdays, during which employees are expected to visit and stay overnight at least three tourist spots, the order stated.</p><p>The duration of travel will be considered as official duty, the letter said.</p><p>In a letter issued to divisional commissioners, departmental heads, SPs and DMs, dated May 20, Additional Chief Secretary (General Administration) B Rajender stated government employees must travel with their families for two days and two nights to tourist, eco-tourism or rural tourism destinations in districts apart from their home districts.</p>.Uttarakhand has potential to be country's 'natural healing destination': CM Dhami.<p>"Bihar is rich in cultural diversity, environmental heritage and historically significant tourist destinations. There are several sites that can emerge as major national and international tourism hubs," the letter read.</p><p>Encouraging officials to visit such places and submit suggestions will aid tourism development and improve related infrastructure," it explained.</p><p>Officials have been particularly instructed not to conduct review meetings or official inspections during these trips, <em>PTI</em> reported.</p><p>Employees will have to submit a report containing photographs, details of the tourist destinations visited and their experiences to the district magistrate or respective departments after the visit, the letter said.</p><p>Nodal officers will be appointed in district magistrate offices, divisional commissioner offices and state departments to compile the reports and forward them to departments such as Tourism, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Art and Culture, <em>PTI</em> reported on the details of the directive.</p><p>The government said the initiative is expected to generate economic activity in local areas while offering visitors authentic cultural experiences, local cuisine and personalised hospitality.</p>