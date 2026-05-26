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Bihar govt asks employees to visit tourist spots along with family every three months

The duration of travel will be considered as official duty, the letter said.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 08:57 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 08:57 IST
India NewsTourismBihar

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